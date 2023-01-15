Kohli, Siraj help set ODI record as India smash Sri Lanka

India recorded the biggest-ever victory in one-day internationals after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram as Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass and Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball.

The win completed a 3-0 series sweep for India, who won the first match in Guwahati by 67 runs and the second in Kolkata by four wickets.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain’s 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of most ODI hundreds. (Reuters)