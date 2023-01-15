INS ‘Delhi’ arrives at the Trincomalee port

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Delhi’ arrived at the Trincomalee Port on a formal visit this morning (Sunday).

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

INS ‘Delhi’ is a 163.2m long Destroyer manned by a crew of 390 and the ship is commanded by Captain Shiraz Husain Azad.

The Commanding Officer of INS is scheduled to call on the Commander of the Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between two navies. They are also expected to go on a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Navy personnel will engage in a training visit onboard INS ‘Delhi’. Concluding the visit, INS ‘Delhi’ will depart the island on 17th January. (Colombo Gazette)