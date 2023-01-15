Faiszer Musthapha slams SLFP leadership and resigns

Former Minister, President’s Counsel Faiszer Musthapha, resigned from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) after criticising the party leadership.

In his letter of resignation to SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena, the former MP said that the party leadership had not taken any concrete political decisions in the recent past in the best interest of the party.

He also said that decisions taken by the SLFP Central Working Committee had often been changed.

Faiszer Musthapha said that he had found that he can no longer be part of the SLFP and so has decided to focus his time on his profession as a lawyer. (Colombo Gazette)