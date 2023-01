The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Ethimale Police Station has been interdicted over the cannabis incident involving the Moneragala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

He was arrested earlier and remanded in connection to the discovery of a large stock of cannabis in the possession of the Moneragala SSP Sisira Kumara.

SSP Sisira Kumara was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for having in his possession over 650 cannabis plants and a metal detector. (Colombo Gazette)