Chinese Vice Minister calls on Mahinda Rajapaksa

Chinese Vice Minister Chen Zhou had talks with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo today.

Rajapaksa said that the Chinese official reaffirmed China’s commitment to foster strong, dynamic bilateral relations between China and Sri Lanka.

Zhou, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee is leading a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to Sri Lanka.

The visit of the high-level delegation is the first official visit of the CPC to the island in the new year of 2023 and after its 20th National Congress.

Founded in 1951, the CPC International Department conducts all-round, multi-channel, wide-scope and in-depth party-to-party exchanges and cooperation with more than 400 political parties and organizations in over 140 countries, most of which are either parties in office or parties participating in Government. (Colombo Gazette)