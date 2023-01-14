TNA alliance partners TELO, PLOTE join new alliance

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) members, the Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO) and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) have joined a new Tamil political alliance.

TELO and PLOTE said that they will contest the Local Government elections under a common symbol of the new alliance.

Former LTTE cadres who formed a political party are also part of the new alliance.

The Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) led by R. Sampanthan, is not part of the new alliance nor is C.V. Wigneswaran.

MP Selvam Adaikkalanathan said that MP Wigneswaran withdrew from the alliance over differences of opinion.

He also said that MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam has been invited to join the alliance.

Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) leader Suresh Premachandran, who is also part of the new alliance, said that ITAK had refused to contest the upcoming elections under a common symbol.

Premachandran said that ITAK will not be part of the new alliance but the doors remain open if they agree to accept the policy of the new alliance.

He said the main focus of the new alliance to address the Tamil national issue. (Colombo Gazette)