The new Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority have been deferred till 20th January 2023.

Sri Lanka Tourism said that the decision was taken as a number of tourists have already made plans to visit Sri Lanka.

A review meeting with the relevant authorities, including health officials, has been scheduled for the 17th of January.

Sri Lanka Tourism said that a detailed guideline will be issued following the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)