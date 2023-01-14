Forbes Asia recognises Sandra Wanduragala Founder Selyn

The Founder-Chairman of Selyn, Sandra Wanduragala, has been recognised by Forbes Asia in their 50 over 50 list, where they have recognised 50 women over the age of 50, from the Asia-Pacific region who have reached exceptional heights in their industries and inspiring the region’s next generation. Sandra is the only Sri Lankan female entrepreneur to be recognized in this way and also one of the few Sri Lankans to be recognised globally for their work in the Sri Lankan handloom and craft industry. In addition, Selyn’s pioneering work in experimenting with blockchain technology to create radical transparency in their supply chain and product sourcing is highlighted in this recognition.

Sandra Wanduragala, founded Selyn in 1991, in her home garage with 15 women in her home town of Wanduragala in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka. Today Selyn has grown to work with over 1000 artisans within its networks. She is supported by her brother and Managing Director, Hilary Wanduragala and her daughter and namesake, Selyna Peiris, the next-generation lead of the company.

Speaking about the recognition Sandra Wanduragala said, “I’m very proud to receive this accolade for Sri Lanka and to be recognised in the same sphere as some of the most respected and trailblazing women in Asia. Selyn is Sri Lanka’s only fair-trade handloom company, and our vision is to promote a sustainable business model that grows and empowers the livelihoods of women in the country. We are committed to transforming our industry by encouraging full transparency of supply chains, integrating new production technologies, and revolutionizing the product we offer. By integrating blockchain into our supply chain, we believe we can truly walk the talk and present to the world a truly authentic and responsible craft brand. We believe that our purpose-led business model will result in greater economic benefits, better meet sustainability goals, and restore pride and dignity amongst our artisans. ”

Selyn is Sri Lanka’s only fair-trade certified handicrafts company and one of its largest social enterprises. The Forbes Asia list recognises women working across technology, pharmaceuticals, art and politics and beyond who are proving that success comes at any age. This list was compiled by Forbes Asia in partnership with Mika Brzezinski and Know Your Value.