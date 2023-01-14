Chinese Vice Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Chinese Vice Minister Chen Zhou arrived in Sri Lanka today, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

Chen Zhou, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee is leading a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to Sri Lanka.

The visit of the high-level delegation is the first official visit of the CPC to the island in the new year of 2023 and after its 20th National Congress.

The CPC delegation is scheduled to meet leaders of the Government and political parties of Sri Lanka, and host a briefing on the 20th CPC National Congress, to promote the China- Sri Lanka bilateral relations and inter-parties exchanges.

Founded in 1951, the CPC International Department conducts all-round, multi-channel, wide-scope and in-depth party-to-party exchanges and cooperation with more than 400 political parties and organizations in over 140 countries, most of which are either parties in office or parties participating in Government. (Colombo Gazette)