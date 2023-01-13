Monaragala SSP Sisira Kumara interdicted

Monaragala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sisira Kumara has been interdicted after cannabis plants were found in his possession.

SSP Sisira Kumara was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) recently.

The Police media unit said that over 650 cannabis plants were seized.

According to the Police, a metal detector was also found in his possession.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) obtained approval from the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court to detain SSP Sisila Kumara until 13 January to be questioned further. (Colombo Gazette)