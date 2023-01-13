Defence Ministry to downsize Army troops to 135,000 by 2024

The Defence Ministry has decided to downsize Army troops from 200,783 to 135,000 by 2024.

State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Thennakoon said that the strength of the military and sustainable economic development are two sides of a coin, which stay together, but never talk to each other in open.

“Military spending is basically the state borne expenditure, which indirectly stimulates and opens avenues for economic growth by way of assuring national and human security,” he said.

Thennakoon said that despite the approved cadre of the Army, which is now 200,783, will be reduced to 135,000 by 2024 and 100,000 by the year 2030.

He said the overall aim of the strategic blueprint is to broach a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force by the year 2030 in order to meet upcoming security challenges on a par with the National Security dimensions of the country. (Colombo Gazette)