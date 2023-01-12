Sri Lanka’s central bank urges China and India to reduce its debts

The governor of Sri Lanka’s central bank told BBC Newsnight it was in the interest of all parties to act quickly.

P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said: “The sooner they give us finance assurances that would be better for both [sides], as a creditor, as a debtor.”

“That will help us to start repaying their obligations,” he added.

“We don’t want to be in this kind of situation, not meeting the obligations, for too long. That is not good for the country and for us. That’s not good for investor confidence in Sri Lanka.”

Though inflation in the country has eased slightly since last year, food prices in Sri Lanka last month were still 65% higher than a year earlier.

The World Food Programme estimates that 8 million Sri Lankans – more than a third of the population – are “food insecure”, with hunger especially concentrated in rural areas.