Exim Bank of China and Sri Lanka discuss debt issue

The Exim Bank of China and the Sri Lankan Government had talks on Sri Lanka’s debt crisis.

The discussion took place between Wu Fulin, Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“Wu Fulin, Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, held a fruitful video conference with Ranil Wickremesinghe, President and Minister of Finance of Sri Lanka, and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and Sri Lanka’s current debt issues,” the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

The Embassy said that the two sides agreed to further strengthen exchanges and collaboration on the resolution of Sri Lanka’s debt issues, and help the island’s economic recovery and sustainable development.

Sri Lanka is in talks with China to restructure its debt, which is one of the prerequisites for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Directors to approve a bailout package for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)