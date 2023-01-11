US National Security Council official and Ranil holds talks

A top official from the US National Security Council had talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo today.

US National Security Council Senior Director for South Asia, Eileen Laubacher discussed promoting economic development, improving the global environment, and 75 years of partnership between the US and Sri Lanka, including US support for Sri Lanka’s people in their time of need.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that Laubacher is in Sri Lanka with colleagues to discuss shared goals of economic recovery and stability for Sri Lanka and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Colombo Gazette)