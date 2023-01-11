Supreme Court upholds verdict on Sirisena’s Chief of Staff

The Supreme Court today upheld the verdict and jail sentences issued by the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar on former President Maithripala Sirisena’s Chief of Staff and the former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC).

Former President’s Chief of Staff K. Mahanama and former STC Chairman P. Dissanayake, were found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 20 million from an Indian businessman.

Mahanama and Dissanayake were arrested at the car park of a Colombo hotel in 2018 while accepting the bribe from an Indian businessman.

The Bribery Commission had filed legal action against the two officials. (Colombo Gazette)