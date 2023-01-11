Parliament approves appointment of three new Ambassadors

The Parliament Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of three new Ambassadors.

Acting Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said that Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of Kapila Susantha Jayaweera as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Lebanon.

The committee also approved the appointment of Mrs. H.M.G.R.R.K Wijeratne Mendis as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Acting Secretary General noted that the Committee also approved the appointment of K. K Theshantha Kumarasiri as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the African Union.

The Committee on High Posts chaired by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva met in Parliament together with Minister Keheliya Rambukwella as well as Members of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, (Dr.) Sudarshanee Fernandopulle and Vijitha Herath. (Colombo Gazette)