Link Samahan and Samahan SP Balm bring soothing relief to Sri Pada pilgrims during the season

Link Natural has once again come forward to help the pilgrims ascending Sri Pada by bringing them soothing relief through two of their specialised products Link Samahan and Samahan SP Balm.

With the commencement of the Sri Pada season on Unduvap Poya day, thousands of devoted pilgrims from all faiths will be climbing the holy mountain during the 5-month season that ends on Wesak Poya. To assist these pilgrims, Link natural has setup a Link Samahan and Samahan SP Balm stall called “Samahan relief zone” on the way to the sacred mountain that is fully geared to give away up to 50,000 free cups of Samahan per month during the season. This hot beverage will be instrumental in providing relief to the tired pilgrims while also warming them up and reducing any symptoms associated with the common cold and catarrh that they may experience in the cold weather while protecting them by strengthening their immunity. Additionally, the “Samahan relief zone” also offer Samahan SP Balm where pilgrims can purchase the Balm at discounted prices and also avail themselves to a soothing foot massage on every purchase. After an arduous climb the Samahan SP Balm would provide them with welcome relief for all body aches, especially for the tired feet.

Romero Linden – Head of Marketing at Link Natural stated, “The Sri Pada Mountain is undoubtedly one of the holiest sites in the country that attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from all walks of life and multiple religions during the 5-month long season. Whatever route one takes, it is known to be one of the toughest climbs in the country that takes a toll on the human body. Once again, we are proud to have been given the chance to bring welcome relief to these devoted pilgrims through our world-class products for aches, pains, and flu – Link Samahan and Samahan SP Balm. I am sure the stalls we have set up will invigorate all of them and help them complete their religious journey successfully.”

Link Samahan and Samahan SP Balm are two unique products developed at the state-of-the-art Link Natural R&D Centre and available in convenient formats that suit the busy lifestyles of today’s consumers. Link Samahan is a product that contains natural time-tested herbal ingredients and has been proven in a clinical trial to significantly reduce the incidence, incidence over time and severity of symptoms associated with the common cold and catarrh when consumed daily.

Samahan SP Balm is an herbal balm that provides safe and instant relief for aches and pains in muscles and joints. It is a high-quality product that contains 6 medicinal herbal ingredients and 9 herbal essential oils, specially formulated using modern science and technology to maximize its effectiveness. It can be used for a variety of physical ailments in everyone’s daily lives including headaches, back pains, neck and shoulder pain, menstrual pain, sprains, and bruises, as well as colds and nasal congestion.

Link Natural is a leading exporter of many products to countries around the globe. The company is guided by the noble philosophy of combining the wisdom of Ayurveda with the latest scientific methods and today’s technology to provide consumers with safe, efficacious, and high-quality herbal healthcare products that enable people to live healthier, longer, and more active lives.