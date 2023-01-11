Courtyard by Marriott debuts in Sri Lanka with Courtyard by Marriott Colombo

Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, announced the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Colombo, making it the first Courtyard to open in Sri Lanka.

Located at the heart of the city’s central business district adjacent to the Colombo City Centre Mall, Courtyard by Marriott Colombo is set to offer a sophisticated yet comfortable environment for guests as they explore this fascinating city.

“We are delighted to debut Courtyard by Marriott in Sri Lanka, the island of endless beaches and timeless ruins in South Asia,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International.

“The opening of Courtyard by Marriott Colombo marks Marriott Bonvoy’s third property in Sri Lanka, further complementing our commitment to growth in the region and accommodating different types of travellers visiting this beautiful destination.”

Located on the West Coast of Colombo overlooking the magnificent Indian Ocean, the hotel is just 45 minutes from the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Courtyard by Marriott Colombo provides convenient business connectivity and stunning views of the city skyline with contemporary rooms and work areas designed for efficiency and comfort. The hotel offers 164 thoughtfully designed rooms with functional work areas and high-speed internet access, empowering visitors to stay both connected and productive while on the road. Guests can stay in comfortable suites ideal for extended stays or family travel.

The hotel features three distinct dining venues including Beira Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant offering local delicacies and international cuisines. At Tito’s café, guests can start their day with freshly baked bread, coffee or tea and The Lounge provides a relaxing atmosphere with light beverages and assorted bites.

The Courtyard by Marriott Colombo is equipped with state-of-the-art banqueting facilities for hosting events and gatherings of varied sizes. Its smart indoor meeting spaces are spread over an area of 14,500 sq. ft and are suited to accommodate both large and intimate gatherings. Recreational facilities at the hotel include a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.

“I am delighted to welcome guests to an international hotel experience in Sri Lanka with the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott Colombo,” said Elton Hurtis, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Colombo.

“Sri Lanka has plenty to offer, from golden sandy beaches and exotic wildlife to UNESCO world heritage sites and rich biodiversity. We offer a prime location for business or leisure travel – or a blend of both – and look forward to providing excellent comfort, functionality, and guest services to both national and international travellers.”