YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe remanded further

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe was today ordered to be remanded further until 17th January over the controversial statements he had made with regards to the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court gave the order when the case was heard today.

Amarasinghe had been remanded until today following his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 05th January.

An investigation had been launched against Amarasinghe after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne received written complaints in this regard.

The chief prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero and Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero also wrote to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, raising concerns about the offensive statements made by Amarasinghe. (Colombo Gazette)