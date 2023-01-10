PUCSL begins public consultations on tariff revision

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has commenced public consultations on the revised electricity tariff structure proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the revised CEB electricity tariff was sent to the PUCSL yesterday (Monday).

He said that the PUCSL has now commenced public consultations and will propose amendments to the proposed electricity tariff, if required.

Ratnayake said that the PUCSL will require 45 days to complete the public consultations process.

The Cabinet has given the PUCSL time till 15th February to propose an alternative to address the tariff issue.

A pricing formula is to be introduced to increase electricity tariffs from this month, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said today.

The Minister said that a policy decision was also taken to suspend power cuts with the tariff revision.

Ratnayake said that the PUCSL is considering the proposal to suspend power cuts. (Colombo Gazette)