Merchant Shipping Secretariat to be urgently shifted

The Merchant Shipping Secretariat is to be shifted from the Bristol Building at York Street to another building owing to an “urgent requirement”, the Merchant Shipping Secretariat said.

As a result, public services at the Merchant Shipping Secretariat will be suspended from today (Tuesday) till Thursday (12th).

However, all online related activities will continue.

The Merchant Shipping Secretariat is the shipping administration arm of Sri Lanka and has the overall responsibility for overseeing maritime concerns. (Colombo Gazette)