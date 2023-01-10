Deutsche Bank appoints Niranjan Figurado as Chief Country Officer for Sri Lanka

Deutsche Bank has announced the appointment of Niranjan Figurado as Chief Country Officer for Sri Lanka with effect from January 1, 2023.

Niranjan joined Deutsche Bank in 1986 as its first apprentice in Sri Lanka. A global markets veteran with over thirty years of experience, he has deep market expertise, and strong relationships with clients and regulators in the country.

Niranjan has been a member of the bank’s Sri Lanka Branch Management Board for over a decade. He will continue to oversee the bank’s Global Emerging Markets business in the country.

In October this year, the bank had also announced the appointment of Janath Ilangantileke as Chief Operating Officer for Sri Lanka.

Vikas Arora who had been the Chief Country Officer for Sri Lanka over the last four years, has taken on a new role with the Corporate Bank Coverage Middle East and Africa (MEA) team based in Dubai. During his tenure in Sri Lanka, Vikas has been instrumental in helping to grow the Sri Lanka franchise, navigating the bank through a challenging time for the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Alexander von zur Muehlen, Asia Pacific CEO and Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank Group said, “In this appointment, we are delighted to be able to draw from the strength of our own bench. Niranjan has a wealth of experience, having helped grow our platform in Sri Lanka and contributed to the development of the country’s capital markets. We have been strongly committed to Sri Lanka for over 40 years.”