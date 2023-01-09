WWE superstar hails Yadav’s performance against Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

@easwaranrutnam

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Daily Mirror World) — Suryakumar Yadav’s performance against Sri Lanka had drawn praise from an unexpected superstar, wrestling entertainment’s Drew McIntire.

The WWE superstar tweeted saying Yadav was a machine after he scored his third T20i ton in six months.

“A third T20i ton in six months. SKY is a machine!” McIntire tweeted.

Yadav is known as ‘SKY’ and his century scored off 45 deliveries helped India beat Sri Lanka in the third T20 international and clinch the 3 match series 2-1.

SKY finished unbeaten on 112* off just 51 deliveries, smashing nine sixes and seven fours in his match-winning knock, the second-fastest ton in men’s T20Is by an Indian batter following Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball effort against the same opposition country back in 2017.

McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, one-time NXT Champion, and a two-time WWE (Raw) Tag Team Champion, and also won the 2020 Slammy Award for Superstar of the Year.

He performed as Drew Galloway outside of WWE from 2001–2007 and again from 2014–2017, most notably with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he was a one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and one-time Impact Grand Champion.

He has also wrestled extensively on the independent circuit, where he is the inaugural and two-time ICW World Heavyweight Champion, one-time Evolve Champion, one-time Open the Freedom Gate Champion, two-time Evolve Tag Team Champion, and one-time WCPW Champion.