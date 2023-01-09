President condemns aragalaya style protest in Brazil

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today condemned the aragalaya style protest in Brazil which saw hundreds storm Government buildings and damage property.

Issuing a statement, Wickremesinghe said that he was deeply concerned about the recent violence that erupted in Brazil.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent violence that erupted in Brasilia. Sri Lanka, not so long ago, also experienced similar attempts by groups to overthrow democratic structures through unconstitutional means. Such hostilities are condemned, and we stand in solidarity with the President, Government and people of Brazil in this hour of confrontation. It is imperative that democracy and its institutions are universally respected by all citizens,” the President said.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish supporters of the country’s ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro, after they stormed Congress.

Supporters of the ousted far-right leader also stormed the Supreme Court and surrounded the presidential palace.

But police regained control of the buildings in the capital Brasilia on Sunday evening after hours of clashes.

Wickremesinghe himself launched a crackdown on similar protests in Colombo last year after protesters forced then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign and later occupied a number of Government buildings, including the President’s House in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)