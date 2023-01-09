Parliament committee slams Colombo Port City Economic Commission

The Parliament Committee on Public Finance chaired by MP (Dr.) Harsha De Silva, slammed the Colombo Port City Economic Commission for failing to appear before the committee last month or provide a notice of absence.

Whilst emphasizing on the importance of the Port City project for the purpose of generating investments and the work done thus far, the committee unanimously expressed their dissatisfaction and advised the officials present that a better sense of responsibility needs to be exercised as professionals handling such projects of importance, the Parliament media unit said.

The secretary to the commission was instructed by the Committee on Public Finance to submit, by way of writing, a reasonable explanation as to why top officials of the Commission were not present when they had been summoned before the Committee on Public Finance on the 21st of December.

The committee also questioned as to why there was no proper online presence or a website for the Colombo Port City Economic Commission especially in a context where the Commission expects registrations and submission of applications to be carried out online. (Colombo Gazette)