India, Sri Lanka to start top-level G2G talks on power transfer link

India and Sri Lanka plan bilateral talks at the “highest level” for setting up a power transmission link between the two neighbours, two people aware of the developments said.

Public sector transmission major Power Grid Corporation of India has already prepared a preliminary report for the proposed project, they said.

The talks took place against the backdrop of economic crisis in the island-nation last year, which saw crippling power shortages.

“The Indian government is continuing its efforts through its embassy in Sri Lanka. The ministry of power and energy of Sri Lanka is also in touch with the Indian High Commission.

Now, both sides are of the view that talks will have to be held at the highest political level,” said one of the two officials mentioned above.

The second official said: “The preliminary report is ready with Power Grid and it is ready to start work, given the wheeling charges are assured after power is supply.

The PSU can start working on the detailed project reports and when the approval is received for the project.”

Queries sent to the union ministry of power, ministry of external affairs, Sri Lankan embassy in New Delhi and Power Grid remained unanswered till press time.

The planned G2G talks are aimed at renewing the momentum for a project that has been delayed for several years now. Further, plans for a subsea cable, which was earlier considered, have now been dropped given the high cost this would incur.

The interconnection between the national grids of both the countries would now be done through overhead powerlines.

Sri Lanka has long-term plans for renewable source of energy; however, several instances of power outages have been witnessed in the past few years with a number of extended power cuts in 2022 due to unavailability of coal to operate thermal power plants.

Around a fortnight back, the engineers’ union of the Ceylon Electricity Board warned of further power cuts of up to 10 hours a day in January if coal supplies do not arrive in time. The union also noted that hydro power projects would not be able to meet the requirements as it is a lean phase in terms of rainfall till March.

The country has been making efforts to improve the energy infrastructure and meet the power requirements.

The Sri Lankan government is also in talks with Russia for cooperation in nuclear energy. (Courtesy Mint)