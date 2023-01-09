COPE declares war on Manusha Nanayakkara

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has declared war on Minister Manusha Nanayakkara and is to complain against him to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as well as President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The complaint is on critical comments Minister Manusha Nanayakkara had made with regards to the office of the Auditor General and COPE.

COPE had received a letter from the Auditor General raising concerns over the statements made by the Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara with regards to the powers of the Auditor General and COPE.

The Auditor General pointed out that such statements harms the trust of the public sector, public representatives and the general public in the tasks and duties assigned to the Auditor General through the Constitution.

The Auditor General also pointed out that COPE was established through the parliamentary system and has not exceeded its powers.

Accordingly, COPE expressed its strong displeasure over the comments made by the Minister and decided to express its regret to the Auditor General and his staff.

COPE also decided to complain to the Speaker and also inform the President in writing about the executive’s interference in the legislative process through the comments made by the Minister.

The committee is to also inform the Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Foreign Employment to submit a progress report on the implementation of the recommendations given at the last COPE meeting, within two days. (Colombo Gazette)