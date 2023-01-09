Catholic Church concerned over SDIG Nilantha Jayawardena’s promotion

The Catholic Church has expressed concerns over moves to promote former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director, Senior Police DIG (SDIG) Nilantha Jayawardena.

Jayawardena has been made Acting SDIG – Administration and is likely to be made permanent and later promoted as the next Inspector General of Police, the Catholic Church said.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini said that Nilantha Jayawardena was accused of failing in his duties to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019.

He said that Jayawardena had been alerted by Indian intelligence agencies at the time over a possible attack, but failed to act.

“We still don’t know why he failed to carry out his duties,” Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini said.

Jayawardena, against whom criminal proceedings were recommended by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that investigated into the Easter Sunday terror attacks, has been promoted to the post of Acting SDIG – Administration.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini said that disciplinary action should have been taken against Jayawardena.

However, he says Jayawardena has now been made second to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini also said that there are reports that Jayawardena is to be made the next IGP. (Colombo Gazette)