Cabinet approves proposal to increase electricity tariff

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase the electricity tariff from January 2023.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that the Cabinet approved a proposal to implement a cost reflective electricity tariff.

“Cabinet approval granted to amend the general policy guidelines for the electricity industry and to implement a cost reflective electricity tariff to be implemented from Jan 2023,” he tweeted.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) had said last week that it will not approve the proposed electricity tariff hike.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that there was an attempt to increase the electricity tariff by violating the PUCSL Act.

However, he asserted that the PUCSL will not approve the proposed tariff hike.

He said the electricity tariff was increased in August last year and there is no basis for another increase in a short space of time. (Colombo Gazette)