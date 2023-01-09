Brazil’s President vows to punish rioters who stormed Congress

Arriving in the city, Lula himself toured the Supreme Court building to see the damage for himself.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino told local media that some 200 people had already been arrested.

The dramatic scenes – which saw thousands of protesters clad in yellow Brazil football shirts and flags overrun police and ransack the heart of the Brazilian state – come just a week after Lula’s inauguration. The veteran left-wing leader was forced to declare emergency powers before dispatching the national guard into the capital to restore order.