Sajth’s basketball backhand reverse shot goes viral

A video of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa showing his basketball skills, including a successful backhand reverse shot, has gone viral on social media.

Premadasa had put his sports skills on display during a visit to Science College, Mount Lavinia.

He threw the ball a number of times into the hoop and even made a successful backhand reverse shot.

The video drew a number of comments on social media with many impressed with his basketball skills.

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya also showed his ability to face a cricket ball and throw the rugger ball. (Colombo Gazette)