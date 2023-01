The octagonal pavilion of the fake Temple of the Tooth in Kurunegala was demolished today.

The Police said that work had commenced today to demolish the ‘Pattirippuwa’ (octagonal pavilion) of the fake Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) in Kurunegala.

The construction drew concerns among the senior most Buddhist clergy in the country.

The Chief Prelates of the Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters had called for an investigation into the matter. (Colombo Gazette)