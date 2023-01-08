India wants humanitarian approach to fishermen issue with Sri Lanka

India is seeking a humanitarian approach to resolve the fishermen issue with Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay said.

He also said that India will try to assist the Sri Lankan fishermen in every way possible.

The Indian High Commissioner expressed these views while speaking to the Buddhist clergy at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhiya in Anuradhapura.

The High Commissioner was in Anuradhapura to take part in religious activities ahead of the commencement of renovation work on the Maho-Omanthai stretch of the Northern railway line.

The Buddhist clergy thanked India for all the assistance it has provided to Sri Lanka during the time of crisis.

The clergy had also noted the concerns raised on Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Baglay said that India’s approach was to address the issue in a humanitarian manner.

“For Sri Lanka’s fishermen there have been a number of difficulties in the past year or so. We have tried to help whether it is kerosene supply or food. We will continue to help,” he said.

Upgrading of the railway tracks of the Maho-Omanthai stretch of the Northern railway line is being handled by India’s state-run Indian Railway Construction International (IRCON), under an Indian credit line of USD 91.27 million. (Colombo Gazette)