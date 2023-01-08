Government silent on Lasantha’s murder probe

The Government has remained silent on the investigations into the murder of The Sunday Leader founder Editor-in-Chief Lasantha Wickrematunge, whose 14th death anniversary was commemorated today (Sunday).

In 2015, then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had promised justice but a fresh investigation launched during his tenure did not ensure the main perpetrators of the crime were identified.

The anniversary of the assassination of Lasantha Wickrematunge, which falls on 8 January, was marked with a service at his graveside.

Family, friends and former employees of The Sunday Leader gathered at the Borella Kanatte today to mark the anniversary and remember Lasantha.

Assassinated on 8 January 2009, Lasantha was one of Sri Lanka’s leading journalists and an outspoken critic of the then Rajapaksa Government.

He was attacked as he drove to work and later died of his injuries.

The brazen attack was carried out by two gunmen on motorcycles in the middle of morning-rush-hour traffic.

The investigation into Lasantha’s murder has yielded no tangible results thus far and his killers still roam free, 14 years later. (Colombo Gazette)