Canada offers $3 million to help vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka

Canada has offered $3 million to help the most vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka.

The Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that in response to the humanitarian appeals launched by the United Nations (UN) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Canada is providing $3 million (approx. LKR817 million) to help address the needs of the most vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka.

This contribution will be delivered through the UN and the IFRC, in collaboration with their local partners, to support the provision of emergency food assistance, health and nutrition services, access to safe water and other essential services to those who need it the most, the High Commission said in a statement today.

In addition, Canada has pivoted ongoing international assistance projects to address immediate needs and help respond to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, including the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies.

Canada says it continues to stand with all Sri Lankans in these difficult times and remains committed to supporting an inclusive and prosperous Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)