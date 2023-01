Parts of Colombo will be without water for 18 hours from 10 pm tonight.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said that a water cut will be enforced in parts of Colombo from 10 pm tonight till 4 pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The water cut will be enforced in Colombo 1,2,3,4,7,9,10 and 11.

NWSDB said the water cut is being enforced to carry out urgent maintenance work. (Colombo Gazette)