Shooter shot dead by cops in Hanwella

A man accused of murder in Hanwella was shot dead by the Police during an exchange of fire this morning.

The Police said that the suspect was wanted over a shooting incident inside a store recently.

The 32-year-old suspect, identified as Karawita Seeya, was wanted over the murdered of a businessman inside a store in Hanwella last month.

The Police had attempted to arrest the suspect today when the suspect had allegedly opened fire.

According to the Police media unit, the Police had retaliated resulting in the suspect sustaining serious injuries.

He died after being admitted to the Avissawella hospital. (Colombo Gazette)