GR returns after holidaying in the UAE

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka today after holidaying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rajapaksa was earlier pictured at Dubai’s private ‘Fame Park’ with the owner and animals.

Fame Park is an exotic animal farm, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa, which is a revolving door for celebs when they visit the UAE.

Saif Ahmad Belhasa posted images of Rajapaksa posing with the animals and also having a discussion with him.

Rajapaksa left for the UAE from Sri Lanka recently.

There were reports earlier that he was to travel to the US from Dubai. (Colombo Gazette)