Gotabaya pictured at Dubai’s private ‘Fame Park’

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been pictured at Dubai’s private ‘Fame Park’ with the owner and animals.

Fame Park is an exotic animal farm, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa, which is a revolving door for celebs when they visit the UAE.

Saif Ahmad Belhasa posted images of Rajapaksa posing with the animals and also having a discussion with him.

Rajapaksa left for the UAE from Sri Lanka recently.

The former President was forced out of office following huge protests in the capital Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)