Gota Go Gama protester arrested at the BIA

Gota Go Gama protester Randimal Gamage was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today.

He was arrested on his return to Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gamage was arrested over the incident where a group of protesters had forcefully entered the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) last July.

The activist was taken to Colombo for further questions.

Gota Go Gama protester Dhaniz Ali was also arrested last year over the same incident and was later granted bail.

Dhaniz Ali was arrested inside a plane at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on 26th July.

Ali was arrested for forcibly entering the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation on 13th July. (Colombo Gazette)