UN says Sri Lanka needs to take difficult decisions

The United Nations says Sri Lanka will need to take difficult decisions in order to ensure long-term recovery and growth in the country.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Kanni Wignaraja appreciated the efforts taken by President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Government in resolving the economic crisis in the country.

Ms. Wignaraja reiterated the UN’s financial and technical support for Sri Lanka during this recovery period.

This was revealed at a meeting held between the President and the delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary-General of the UN held at the Presidential Secretariat today (4).

The discussions focused on the economic reforms, with the delegation recognizing that these difficult decisions would have to be taken in order to ensure long-term recovery and growth in the country. the President’s Media Division said.

The President also briefed the visiting delegation on the political reforms in the country, including the establishment of the Constitutional Council in Parliament and the ongoing discussions with the other political parties, regarding a resolution to the ethnic issues in Sri Lanka. The delegation welcomed the steps taken by the Government.

President’s Chief of Staff and Senior Adviser on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, and Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage were also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)