Several senior Police officers transferred

Several senior Police officers, including a number of Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG), have been transferred.

The Police Headquarters said that 80 Police officers have been transferred based on service requirements.

Among them are seven Senior Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), five DIGs, 29 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), 21 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 21 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

Two female Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) are among those transferred. (Colombo Gazette)