Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa met Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader R. Sampanthan today and discussed his health and issues faced by the Tamil community.

Rajapaksa met Sampanthan at his residence in Colombo.

The former President said that he inquired into Sampanthan’s health.

According to reports, they also discussed the issues faced by the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, particularly in the North and East. (Colombo Gazette)