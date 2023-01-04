Bus fares on expressways slashed by 10%

Bus fares on expressways have been slashed by 10%, Minister of Transport and Highways Bandula Gunawardena said.

He said that Government and private buses operating on the expressways have been instructed to reduce bus fares by 10%.

The decision was taken after the price of diesel was reduced this week.

Private bus operators had said earlier that they will not reduce bus fares despite the reduction in the price of diesel.

As a result, only the bus fares of private buses operating along the expressway have been reduced and not the fares of other passenger buses. (Colombo Gazette)