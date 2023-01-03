Sri Lankan media boss to get top Indian honour

The Managing Director of the leading Tamil newspaper in Sri Lanka, Thiru Sivakumar Nadesan, is to be conferred India’s highest honour for members of the Indian diaspora.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that Nadesan has been selected for the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

He will be conferred India’s highest honour for members of the Indian diaspora by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention in Indore from 8-10 January.

He has been recognised for his contribution to the welfare of the community.

Thiru Sivakumar Nadesan is the Managing Director of Express Newspapers (Ceylon) (Pvt) Limited.

He is also the Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Press Institute (SLPI). (Colombo Gazette)