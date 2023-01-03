President demands report on bonus given to SriLankan and CPC

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered a report from SriLankan Airlines and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) for paying bonuses at a time when both institutions were running at a loss.

The President’s Media Division said that the reports were sought from the Chairmen of both institutions.

Both companies have paid year-end bonuses to its staff.

SriLankan Airlines has been suffering major financial losses and is in the process of being restructured.

Meanwhile, most state institutions have not paid year-end bonuses owing to the financial crisis. (Colombo Gazette)