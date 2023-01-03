Power, fuel, health declared essential services

All services connected to the supply of electricity, fuel and health have been declared as essential services.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued an extraordinary gazette notice declaring electricity, fuel and health as essential services.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979, I, Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, do by this Order, considering it necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Co operative Society, which is engaged in provision of the services specified in the Schedule hereto, is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted, declare the services specified in the Schedule hereto to be an essential public service for the purposes of the aforesaid Section,” the gazette notice stated.

Accordingly, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution, have been declared as essential services. (Colombo Gazette)