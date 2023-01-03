Petition filed against holding Local Government elections

A petition has been filed seeking an order from the Supreme Court against holding Local Government elections in March.

The petition was filed by Army Colonel (Retired), W.M.R.Wijesundara.

A writ order has been sought on the Elections Commission against holding the Local Government elections.

The Election Commission, including its Chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa, the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents.

The Election Commission has estimated that it will cost Rs. 10 billion to hold the election.

The petitioner has cited this as one of the reasons why the election must not be held at this time. (Colombo Gazette)