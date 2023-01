Over 100 garment factory employees at the Koggala Free Trade Zone have been admitted to hospital following suspected food poisoning.

The Police said that 114 employees of an apparel factory located at the Koggala Free Trade Zone were taken to hospital.

The employees were admitted to the Imaduwa, Ahangama, Kalugala and Karapitiya hospitals for treatment.

An investigation has also been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)