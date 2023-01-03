Government terms attack on Maga Neguma officials act of terror

The Government today termed the attack on Maga Neguma officials at an event yesterday as an act of terror.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the Criminal Investigations Department has been asked to investigate the incident.

Two employees were arrested over the attack targeting the Chairman and Executive Director of the Maga Neguma Construction Equipment Company at its office in Peliyagoda yesterday.

Among those arrested is the President of the Maga Neguma Project’s driver’s association.

The attack took place during an event held to begin work for the New Year.

Milk rice and other objects were thrown towards the officials during the incident.

The Chairman and Executive Director of the Maga Neguma Construction Equipment Company were later held hostage inside the office.

The Police and Special Task Force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control and take the officials to safety. (Colombo Gazette)